COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are a slew of reasons people prefer cooking with gas: It can be cheaper, it heats faster, and it’s easier to control the temperature.

A new study suggesting gas stoves are contributing to childhood asthma rates might have people ready to ditch their stoves — but a lung expert cautions to take a deep breath before making any changes to kitchen appliances.

A study published in December in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that nearly 13% of current childhood asthma cases in the U.S. are attributable to gas stove use in the home. Dr. Matthew Exline, a pulmonary disease and critical care physician at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said asthma is a complex issue with many causes.

“The most important message is there are a lot of things in the environment that can affect our breath health,” Exline said. “Gas stoves is one of them. But where you choose to locate your house is another. Whether you have carpet versus hardwood is another.”

With nearly one in 10 Ohioans having asthma, Ohio ranks 22nd in the country for asthma prevalence, according to the CDC. Nearly 8% of children and almost one million adults in the state have the condition.

Exline said years-long exposure to gas stoves could have caused some cases, but with or without gas stoves, asthma is here to stay. That’s why he said it’s important to take steps to mitigate symptoms, such as having proper furnace filters and washing sheets in hot water regularly to get rid of dust mites.

“We just don’t want people to panic — like don’t go and rip out your stove tonight because this story came out,” Exline said. “Because this is slowly building on decades of work.”