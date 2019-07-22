New set of ride guidelines to be implemented at State Fair this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new set of ride and safety guidelines are kicking off the Ohio State Fair this week.

Inspectors began checking the equipment and operation of each ride Monday.

The rides will be inspected each morning and periodically throughout each day at the fair.

“They’re looking for anything that doesn’t comport with last year’s inspections, anything that looks irregular,” said Dorthy Pelanda, director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. “They’re looking for things that would impair the integrity of the ride’s operation going forward.”

For this year’s event, a new vendor from Texas with a good track record will be providing nearly 80 rides to the midway.

Technology will also be playing a part in the inspection process — for the first time, inspectors will use i-Pads to give the entire inspection team real-time updates.

Inspectors will also be asking about each ride’s recent maintenance, any alerts from the ride manufacturer, and any changes to the ride since its last inspection.

“If any of those questions are answered in the affirmative, the inspection stops until we can obtain the proper documentation concerning those changes or concerns from the manufacturer,” Pelanda said.

The changes come after the tragic death of Tyler Jarrell, 18, who was killed in 2017 when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned. Seven others were injured in the accident.

The fair hopes the increased safety procedures restores the public’s trust.

“I can assure you everybody from the governor, down to the inspectors and the operators and the manufacturers, everybody’s concerned about safety,” said Michale Vartorella, chief inspector of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also approved $400,000 to help hire more inspectors and improve training.

“We needed to take a different direction to enforce that safety is number one,” Pelanda said.

Pelanda added that there is no hesitation to shut down any ride that does not meet the new safety inspection standards.

“I will say to you that I have no qualms about shutting down a ride temporarily or for the duration if we cannot determine the answers to those questions or the fact that there are no interior, enclosed parts that we can’t examine to our inspector’s satisfaction,” she said.

The midway officially opens with the fair at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“The public is deemed to be our precious cargo,” Pelanda said. “And we’ll do anything every day to make sure that our Ohioans and our visitors to Ohio can enjoy these rides and me assured that they’re safe.”