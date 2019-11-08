New search warrant executed in mass killing investigation

Breaking News
PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities have executed a new search warrant as part of an investigation into the 2016 killings of eight family members.

The warrant targets the Flying W farm in southern Ohio owned by Fredericka Wagner, whose son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Steve Irwin, an Ohio Attorney General spokesman, confirmed the search warrant Friday but declined to provide details. Multiple media reports say investigators searched the farm through the week.

Earlier this year, prosecutors dropped charges against Wagner after she was accused of lying to a grand jury during an investigation into the fatal shootings of eight people.

Her attorney has long maintained her innocence and denied any involvement.

