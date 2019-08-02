New rules aim at cracking down on robocalls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The FCC hopes rolling out new rules will crack down on the annoying robocalls and texts many Americans receive from overseas.

The FCC estimated U.S. residents receive almost 4 billion robocalls per month in 2018. Several studies estimate Columbus residents alone received up to 370 million robocalls in 2018.

“It’s so annoying,” said Columbus resident Katie Thomas. “When you’re trying to do something on your phone, then a number pops up that’s calling you and you’re like, ‘I don’t know this number.’ It’s just better not to answer it.”

Thomas sometimes receives up to 10 of the pre-recorded phone calls a day, often with a local area code.

James Himsworth, who works as a drug counselor in Delaware and often fields unknown numbers on the job, also finds himself frustrated by the volume of fraudulent phone calls.

“Calls are important to me and my work. I want to be able to respond to clients or people that I’m working with so I see a number I don’t recognize, I’m inclined to pick up,” Himsworth said. “Then I discover — oh that’s a recording. That’s not something I’m interested in.”

Cybersecurity experts warn the seemingly local numbers often come from international fraudsters.

“Somebody will use a sense of urgency and fear to trick somebody into doing something that they should not,” said C. Matthew Curtin, the founder of Columbus-based technology firm Interhack.

The Truth in Caller ID Act of 2009 prohibited anyone from using inaccurate caller ID information to knowingly defraud someone or wrongfully obtain something of value. However, the law did not extend to text messages, international calls and additional types of voicemails.

The new rules adopted by the FCC this week broadened the commission’s authority, allowing phone carriers to block calls and texts flagged as fraudulent and give law enforcement the tools to go after scammers.

Curtin said it’s tricky territory to navigate to avoid censoring legitimate calls.

“A lot of this has to do with how do you make sure fraud is not being abetted, while at the same time make sure we’re not creating a situation where only the approved people are given the right to speak,” he explained.

Phone carriers have until the end of 2019 to lay the authentication framework. Many already offer blocking services and scam alerts to their customers.

Curtin estimates it will take longer to effectively cut down on robocalls. He advises everyone use their best judgment when they encounter suspicious calls and texts.

“It’s the same thing we have with anything to do with personal safety, personal privacy. All of these things are related,” he said. “It has everything to do with situational awareness.”