New ride operator selected for Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After 26 years, Amusements of America will no longer be providing rides at the Ohio State Fair.

Friday, the state announced a new ride operator will start in 2019.

Talley Amusements was selected after a six-month review by a state commission. The company will work under a four-year contract starting next year.

The Ohio Expositions Commission said the evaluation criteria included:

Quality of rides, games, shows and other concessions

Current operation/management philosophies and polices

Past experience and previous performance for the last three years (including daily timeliness of ride, game and attraction opening; frequency which rides and shows are not operating; ride, game and show general appearance; lot cleanliness; personnel cleanliness; proper posting of information and signage)

Safety (including current safety policies and procedures as well as a review of all general liability claims and loss run outlining serious injuries or accidents)

“Talley Amusements is honored to be the next amusement provider at the Ohio State Fair,” said Tom Talley, President of Talley Amusements. “We look forward to putting our 200-plus years of combined experience to work, delivering the safest and best-possible entertainment experience, adding another successful chapter to the proud Ohio State Fair tradition. Our commitment to the people of Ohio and the State Fair is to provide a destination experience, while continuing to set establishing industry best-practices for safety and quality.”

Talley Amusements has provided rides at many fairs and festivals, including the Iowa State Fair, State Fair of Texas and Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

The contract for Amusements of America ended after the 2018 fair. The company operated the Fireball ride, which broke apart in 2017, killing two people.