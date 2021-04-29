New program urges older Ohioans to dispose of unused drugs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging is providing kits to older residents so they can safely dispose of unused prescription drugs.

The new program is aimed at reducing substance misuse among Ohio’s older population.

The Agency on Aging has partnered with Recovery Ohio and the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative of Ohio to provide the free disposal bags with instructions on how to safely dispose of opioids and other unused medicines.

The bags can hold pills, liquids, or patches, according to the Agency. Once water is added, the medicine is deactivated. The pouch can then be sealed and safely disposed of in any trash can.

“This initiative will encourage senior citizens and their families to look through the medicines they have, whether at a senior living complex or in their homes, and throw out unused drugs in a safe manner,” said Larke Recchie, Chief Executive Officer for the Association of Area Agencies on Aging.

According to the Agency, more than 22,000 disposal kits area available at 11 area regional locations, including the Central Ohio AAA.

Any Ohioan can request a disposal bag by completing a form at Ohio Rx Disposal.