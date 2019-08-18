New photo shows trooper struck by wrong-way driver on the mend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Highway State Patrol trooper pulled from a flaming vehicle is on the mend.

A photo of Trooper Jason Phillips shared by OHSP shows him in a wheelchair out in the sun Sunday.

Phillips was severely injured in the early morning hours of June 27 when his cruiser was struck head-on by a wrong-way vehicle. As a result of the crash, both vehicles caught fire.

A Good Samaritan pulled Phillips from the burning vehicle.

Police said Michael Marchak Jr., 36, was the driver who struck Phillips’ vehicle. Police said Phillips was dispatched following a call for a driver, later identified by police as Marchak, driving erratically.

It was later reported that Marchak tested positive for methamphetamines at the time of the crash.

