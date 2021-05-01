New OSU study show burnout among critical care nurses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new study published by Ohio State University shows that even before the pandemic, critical care nurses were suffering from incredibly high levels of stress, depressive symptoms, and anxiety.

And these factors are contributing to an increase in self-reported medical errors.

Researchers here at OSU said in order to address nurses’ physical and mental wellbeing, issues in hospital systems that lead to burnout and poor health need to be fixed.

In fact, a nationwide survey found that more than 60 percent of critical care nurses reported their physical health as poor, while over 50 percent reported their mental health as the same.

And those who reported worse health had between a 31 percent to 62 percent higher chance of making medical errors.

This is why Bernadette Melnyk, chief wellness officer and dean of the College of Nursing at OSU, said hospitals need to have better support systems for nurses, whether it be through counseling, employee assistance, or mental health resources.

Melnyk added hospitals must also provide more staffing and better shift management for critical care nurses.

“A lot of nurses like 12-hour shifts, but we have a body of evidence to show they’re not healthy for nurses nor healthcare quality and safety,” she said.