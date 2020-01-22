New Olde Towne East restaurant already open to expansion

The new Lifestyle Cafe in Olde Towne East might have just opened this past weekend to packed houses clamoring for its take on a vegan and vegetarian menu, but that doesn’t mean its owners aren’t already thinking about expanding.

“Columbus is growing so fast,” said co-owner Dawn Dickson. “We’ll be serving Olde Towne East, downtown, the Short North, but we think there will be other opportunities. Franklinton is a place we’d love to be.”

Dickson knows how to grow a business. She’s also CEO of Columbus-based smart-vending company PopCom. A group including Dickson and partners Mo Wright, CEO of Rama Consulting Group; Derrick Clay, CEO of New Visions Group; and Daniel Kennedy, CEO of Apex Garage Door, are backing chef Shanna Dean in the business.

