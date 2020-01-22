Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

New Olde Towne East restaurant already open to expansion

Local News

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

The new Lifestyle Cafe in Olde Towne East might have just opened this past weekend to packed houses clamoring for its take on a vegan and vegetarian menu, but that doesn’t mean its owners aren’t already thinking about expanding.

“Columbus is growing so fast,” said co-owner Dawn Dickson. “We’ll be serving Olde Towne East, downtown, the Short North, but we think there will be other opportunities. Franklinton is a place we’d love to be.”

Dickson knows how to grow a business. She’s also CEO of Columbus-based smart-vending company PopCom. A group including Dickson and partners Mo Wright, CEO of Rama Consulting Group; Derrick Clay, CEO of New Visions Group; and Daniel Kennedy, CEO of Apex Garage Door, are backing chef Shanna Dean in the business.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools