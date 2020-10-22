New Ohio campaign focuses on addressing 20-30 year olds to limit COVID-19 spread

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio is seeing a startling upward trend in COVID-19 cases and recorded 66 additional deaths and 2,366 new cases Wednesday, the most recorded on a single day since the state began tracking coronavirus data.

Health experts say they don’t see the number of cases slowing down unless Ohioans step up as a whole. But the upcoming holidays also worry health experts.

“Often times when we’re around those who we know we maybe have a false sense of security,” said Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola.

This year, health officials from Columbus and Franklin County are urging everyone to reevaluate those holiday plans.

“For a while now we’ve talked about large gatherings, but we’re even talking about the intimate gatherings and people are letting their guard down around people they feel comfortable with,” said Columbus City Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

In October, the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard shows not only a steady increase in new cases but also hospitalizations and deaths.

“Right now, our word to our community is caution. We need to be very cautious to our community,” Mazzola said.

He says they’ve created a new campaign targeting the 20 to 30-year-old population with this message — spread love not COVID.

“We think it’s a message that will resonate and engage residents of that demographic and kind of empower them to make the best choices to keep themselves and their friends and family safe as well,” Mazzola said.

But as the temperatures continue to dip and more people decide to stay indoors, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with Ohio Health wants to remind everyone that anyone may be a carrier.

“A challenging thing for this whole pandemic and this virus is that there can be a significant amount of people who are asymptomatic with COVID-19,” Dr. Gastaldo said. “We are still dealing with a virus where a significant amount of people can be asymptomatic or minimal symptomatic and that’s very concerning when it comes to spread.”

Health experts and officials are encouraging Ohioans to get creative this Thanksgiving by utilizing technology to keep loved ones safe.