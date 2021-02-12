New officers hopeful as they graduate into a wary world

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 46 recruits who graduate Friday from the Columbus Police Academy will face a mistrustful public still reeling from the police shootings of two Black men in December 2020.

The City of Columbus is trying to address this mistrust with ongoing diversity training in a bid to graduate officers who are better prepared to handle volatile situations.

The recruits began their training on July 13, 2020, as unrest in the city of Columbus was boiling over.

According to the city, the 134th graduating class has had many firsts:

The first class trained to connect with the Black community, survivors of human trafficking, and other groups.

The first class to have a probationary period that will last for one year after graduation.

The first class that will continue community immersion training as officers.

“Given the extraordinary circumstances and timing of their training, you wouldn’t believe how positive and excited these recruits have stayed about completing the Academy and serving their communities,” said Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight.

Some of the situations confronted in 2020 include the shooting death of Andre’ Hill by former officer Adam Coy, who has since been charged with murder and is out on bail; and the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. by Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade, who is on administrative leave pending the decision of a grand jury.

The deaths of Goodson and Hill led to protests in Columbus against police violence, and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther decided to replace Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, who has returned to his former role of deputy chief.

According to CPD, this class of recruits includes 38.7% female and minority representation.

After graduation, the new officers will receive 15 weeks of intensive field training throughout Columbus neighborhoods.