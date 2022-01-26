NEW MIAMI, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Butler County softball coach and teacher’s aide has been charged for sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

Former New Miami High School employee Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, of Hamilton, has been indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on eight counts of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and furnishing alcohol to an underage person, a misdemeanor.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the charges come after a lengthy investigation of a relationship between Rison and the student.

There are no other known victims at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

“We trust the teachers to protect our children, not violate them,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones in a press release.

The sheriff’s office did not release any further information.