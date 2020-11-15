New mask rules for retailers start Monday, stores react

COLUMBUS Oh. (WCMH) — Starting Monday, retail establishments will be under a new mask mandate with new enforcement measures.

But business owners and retail employees say the new measures sound like old news.

“It’s just become part of our daily routine,” said Heather Giffen, a retail associate at Global Gifts. Giffen keeps a close eye on the door of store, counting customers to limit capacity and making sure they’re wearing masks.

She say it’s not just business, it’s personal.

“For me, I’ve been living with my mother who is in danger of and at risk of getting COVID and complications,” she said. “It’s been great to have customer interaction, but in a way that’s safe and healthy and just to feel like something is normal.”

Starting Monday, every business in Ohio will have to monitor their doors like Giffen does.

Businesses must now have a sign about the mask requirement near their front entrance and they are now responsible for enforcement of that mandate.

A retail compliance unit will monitor for any violations of the mandate. If a business is found to not be in compliance, they’ll get a warning the first time.

The second time, they could be forced to close their doors for up to a day.

The move was announced during Governor DeWine’s Wednesday night address to the state.

“For us, it was just a reiteration of what we’re already doing,” Giffen said.

Emily Weber of the Columbus Running Company feels the same.

“This reinstatement of the mandate probably is serving as a reminder more than anything else, especially as we roll into the holidays. Shopping for Christmas gifts.”

Weber says CRC has been on top of the pandemic since the very beginning.

“The owners at CRC really do a great job of making sure I feel safe, making sure customers feel safe. We’ve had a lot of great, increase cleaning measures,” she said.

During this most important time of the year for businesses, Weber hopes things improve quickly.

“The more people that follow those rules, the more people that stick with those mandates…hopefully, the better off we’re going to be,” she said.