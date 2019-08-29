New Marion parking rules causing headaches for some drivers

There’s a new parking arrangement in Marion, which county officials claim will promote active transportation.

Some drivers say it gives them a headache trying to maneuver into the spaces.

The back-in parking spaces at 222 W. Center St. requires drivers to park backward and diagonally in the downtown area.

County officials said drivers will have to put their right turn signal on, put the car in reverse, and back into the spot, using your mirrors.

Those directions are not sitting well with some residents.

“I was kind of surprised because I’m used to pulling in,” said driver Gina James.

Jennifer Young added, “Wow, this is ridiculous.”

The active transportation initiative wants to promote more walking and biking downtown.

The new parking helps in two ways, according to the county’s regional planning department.

“To make it safer for cyclist and to make cyclist feel more comfortable and also for cars themselves,” said Robert Morris, who is a planner with the regional planning department. “You’ll have less blind spots when you’re pulling out.”

Young explained how difficult this process is and points out some issues she has with the new parking arrangement.

“Danger, danger. Nobody knows what you’re doing because they just changed this, and it’s also because you see this little tiny sign that says back-in angle parking only. I think this is definitely more difficult because again you’re holding up all the traffic.”

It’s an issue the regional planning department has heard.

Officials urge people who are not comfortable with this pilot parking program to use the other parking options in the back of the building.

Young hopes this parking arrangement is not here to stay.

“There may be a reason why this isn’t frequently done,” said Young.

As of now, there is no timetable for this new pilot program to end.