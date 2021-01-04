New Ohio legislative session begins and lawmakers discuss coronavirus, House Bill 6

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- Monday marked the first day of the new legislative session with lawmakers being sworn in but many are still looking at last year’s issues that still need to be resolved.

One challenge that remains is the coronavirus. Not only has the virus impacted lawmaker’s health, with Senate President Matt Huffman missing the first day of session after a positive test, but also their communities. Rep. Jon Cross says we need to work on finding relief.

“I think what’s important moving into the new year is Ohio’s recovery, not only our health but our financial status,” said Rep. Cross, (R) Kenton.

Another issue searching for a cure at the Statehouse, is House Bill 6. The bill at the center of an alleged 60-million-dollar bribery scandal remains in place.

“Should be a layup, this isn’t a three-point play this is a layup this is easy, let’s repeal it,” said Rep. Adam Miller, (D) Columbus.

Another piece of the alleged bribery scandal that remains at the Statehouse is former House Speaker Larry Householder.

On Monday, the representative was sworn in, he is facing federal racketeering charges and an uncertain future in the House of Representatives.

“I voted to remove him, all my democratic colleagues voted to remove him, but the republicans kept him,” Rep. David Leland, (D) Columbus.

“Let the courts decide that, let the judicial system play it’s self out. Innocent until proven guilty,” said Rep. Cross.

Taylor Jach, Majority Press Secretary said in a statement on Householder’s possible removal, “This is a new General Assembly with many new members and it’s not something we’ve discussed with our caucus. There will certainly be discussions on this issue.”