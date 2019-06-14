New wrongful death lawsuit filed against Mount Carmel, Dr. Husel

A new lawsuit has been filed against Mount Carmel and Dr. William Husel involving a previously unidentified patient who claims to have received excessive does of fentanyl and other drugs.

The lawsuit names two other physicians, a nurse and a pharmacist and involves a patient named Drake Mills who was was hospitalized at Mount Carmel West from June 11, 2018, to June 24, 2018, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Mills died on June 24, 2018, after he was administered excessive doses of fentanyl and other drugs.

Mount Carmel officials denied the allegations on Friday.

“We are confident this individual is not one of the people affected by Dr. Husel’s actions,” a spokesperson from Mount Carmel said.

Mills suffered from chronic pancreatitis, a common symptom of which includes poor metabolic processes, the lawsuit says.

“As a result, Mr. Mills was unable to process narcotics at a normal rate, a fact which the defendants should have been aware,” the lawsuit claims.

Mills’s immediate cause of death was acute hypoxic respiratory failure, according to the lawsuit.

Thirty-five patients have identified by Mount Carmel as having received excessive or potentially fatal doses of fentanyl.

Husel was arrested and charged with murder last week in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who authorities say were deliberately given overdoses of painkillers.

The charges against Dr. William Husel, 43, represent one of the biggest murder cases ever brought against a health care professional in the U.S.

He pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of murder, and a judge set bail at $1 million. Each charge carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Husel was fired from the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System in December and stripped of his medical license after the allegations against him began to surface.

An internal hospital investigation found that he had ordered potentially fatal drug doses for dozens of patients over his five years at the hospital.

A lawyer for Husel has said he did not intend to kill anyone.