New lawsuit against Mount Carmel, Dr. Husel says 3 patients given lethal doses in 3 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Peggy Francies was one of three patients of Dr. William Husel who died within a three hour period on October 9, 2017. All three received what Mount Carmel Health System administrators have determined was an excessive dose of Fentanyl.

The family of Peggy Francies filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mount Carmel and Dr. Husel on Tuesday. It is one of at least two dozen lawsuits filed as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Mount Carmel has publicly acknowledged evidence that Husel ordered excessive doses of pain medication for at least 35 patients including at least 29 who received potentially fatal doses.

Francies was 73 years old and was admitted to Mount Carmel West Hospital for treatment of sepsis due to renal failure. Shorty after her admission, family members agreed to change her code status to DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) and withdraw further care, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit further claims that Francies was given 200 micrograms of Fentanyl in conjunction with her withdrawal from a ventilator and died about 35 minutes later.

Francies was pronounced dead October 9, 2017 at 9:05pm. Timothy Fitzpatrick, another patient of Husel, was given a 500 microgram dose of Fentanyl and died at 9:10pm the same day. And Beverley Shirtzinger was also given 500 micrograms of Fetanyl on orders from Husel and died at 11:34pm that night.

Medical experts tell NBC4 that a typical IV dose of Fentanyl for palliative care would be 50 to 100 micrograms.

Also on Tuesday, Husel’s attorneys have filed a second request for a hearing before the State Medical Board of Ohio.

The board first issued a summary suspension of Husel’s medical license on January 25. Husel’s attorney asked for a hearing on the suspension and the board set the hearing for the week of July 22, 2019.

Based on a review of additional patient records, the board then issued an additional citation against Husel on February 13. Husel’s attorneys have now formally requested a hearing on the additional citation.

A board spokeswoman said it is likely the two cases will be merged into one hearing.