New K9 Officer Attila trains at Nelsonville PD

NELSONVILLE, OH (WCMH) — There’s a new officer in the city of Nelsonville: a German Shepherd named Atilla.

Once the 16-month-old pup finishes his training, he’ll be working in the field sniffing out narcotics, detecting evidence, and catching criminals. Attila and his handler, Officer Chris Jones, will also track people who get lost in nearby Wayne National Forest.

“K-9 Atilla and I have eight more weeks of training,” Jones said in an email. When that’s finished, they will be a working team. “We’ve still got some funding to work on, but the dog and the cruiser are paid for.”

On Sept. 4, the City of Nelsonville said it needed $25,000 for a K-9 unit to fight illegal drugs. In a letter addressed to “Our Nelsonville Stakeholders,” the city called on residents to give money to the cause.

“With the ability to seek out and discover narcotics that are concealed, as well as finding missing persons, the dual capability of a K-9 would provide an incredible boost to the City and its citizens,” the letter read.

Less than a month later, Attila began training with Jones, and is now on track to crack down on crime.

To help the City of Nelsonville get to its fundraising target for K9 Atilla, drop off a check at the City Auditor’s Office, or mail one to 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville, Ohio, 45764. Put “K-9 Unit Fund” in the memo line. The funds will only be used to fund the K-9 unit, the letter said.