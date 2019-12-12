New indoor football team coming to Columbus in 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new indoor football team is coming to Columbus in 2021.

Local businessman Steve Germain and his family will announce the acquisition of a new indoor football team at 11 a.m. on Thursday Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

In addition, the Germain family will announce the acquisition of the exclusive rights to the Indoor Football League’s sponsorship and advertising assets and the league’s licensing rights, plus management of the league’s Communications and Marketing Departments.

Watch the announcement live on NBC4i.com.