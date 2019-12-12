Live Now
Coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

New indoor football team coming to Columbus in 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new indoor football team is coming to Columbus in 2021.

Local businessman Steve Germain and his family will announce the acquisition of a new indoor football team at 11 a.m. on Thursday Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

In addition, the Germain family will announce the acquisition of the exclusive rights to the Indoor Football League’s sponsorship and advertising assets and the league’s licensing rights, plus management of the league’s Communications and Marketing Departments.

Watch the announcement live on NBC4i.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools