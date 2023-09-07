COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Growth is just beginning in downtown Columbus. The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation announced plans for phase two of the Peninsula Project in Franklinton.

Phase one of this project is nearly completed. Phase two keeps up with the goal to make this a walkable, active, urban area.

“What we heard from the community with the downtown strategic plan is they wanted more of everything. More residential, more entertainment, more offices, more places for people to go, residents, visitors – and that’s what the peninsula is going to be providing,” said Amy Taylor, the president of The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation. “I think that phase one of the peninsula has shown that we were really ready for this as a community. We were ready for that new downtown, urban, active neighborhood. Phase two is just going to build upon that and continue to bring more people down but it is just the start.”

The CDDC is partnering with Phase I developers The Daimler Group, Flaherty & Collins and Rockbridge to complete phase two.

It will include a 150,000-square-foot office space, at least 300 residential units, a new hotel, a parking garage, a signature grocery store and a 40,000-square-foot Pins Mechanical Co. location.

The grocery store will be located at the corner of Belle and Broad.

“It’s going to be the introduction, the gateway to the peninsula and it’s what residents have wanted for a long time,” Taylor said.

Taylor said it will be a concept for both residents and visitors to enjoy. She said it will fit the urban footprint with a lot of prepared foods and potentially beer and wine tastings.

“So when you think about what makes great neighborhoods, they are walkable, they are active and there is something for everyone. And I think the Peninsula has shown that in phase one, and phase two is just going to double down on that to make it even better, provide more assets so more people can come there,” Taylor said.

The new Pins Mechanical Co. will be located right under the hotel. Taylor said it will be a large space to accommodate many people and offer all kinds of entertainment, bars, outdoor space and other surprises. The hotel will be operated by the owners of The Junto, the boutique hotel opened in phase I of the peninsula project.

The grand opening of phase I of the Peninsula is happening on Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be a number of street activities and food trucks to celebrate the accomplishment.

Construction on phase two is set to begin in late 2024. They hope to complete it in 2027.