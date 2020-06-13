New home for Licking County veteran who lost his legs unveiled Saturday

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — He lost his legs to war. He then lost his house to fire.

A Licking County veteran, his wife and 10 children have been living in a hotel for a year.

Corporal Melroy Cort‘s new house was unveiled Saturday thanks to a group of volunteers.

Cort was 19 when he went off to war. Four months later, he returned home without his legs.

The new house was paid for by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Siller was a firefighter who died in a tunnel trying to save people on 9-11. ​

The manpower behind the construction is a group called A Soldier’s Journey Home, made up of first responders from around the country who use their personal vacation time once a year to build a house for a deserving veteran.

Thanks to Tunnel To Towers for sharing the video for this story.