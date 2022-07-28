COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– In addition to the more than 450 hotel rooms it will add to the Cap City, the Hilton Columbus Downtown also brings four new places to grab a drink or food.

Hilton Columbus Downtown Executive Chef Sebastian La Rocca says the centerpiece will be a two-story, live-fire restaurant aptly named FYR.

“FYR is going to be a unique restaurant here in Columbus. The way we’re going to be cooking with fire really brings me back to my roots. I’m Argentinian,” La Rocca explained. “90% of the menu is touching fire. Literally. So we have a three-meter grill [and oven] in our open kitchen, so if you walk by High Street you’re going to be able to see the live fire and all the guys working around it.”

La Rocca says the menu will not focus on one type of cuisine or country’s food, but rather the open-fire cooking technique and getting products from local, Ohio suppliers and farms.

“To be able to work with all of these local suppliers… for me, these are the real rock stars of the restaurant and that’s what we want to raise [up],” he said.

In addition to FYR, the hotel will be home to lobby bar Spark, rooftop lounge Stories on High, and a grab & go market.

Hilton Columbus Downtown renderings (Courtesy: Hilton)

Last week, the general manager of Hilton Columbus Downtown Christian Coffin told NBC4 that if all goes according to plan, they will open the doors of the hotel on Aug. 29, five days ahead of Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame.

Not all of the restaurants will be open on that soft-launch date, but the plan is to have them all open this fall, Coffin said.

To open on time, Coffin said they have multiple full- and part-time positions to fill ranging from entry-level to mid-management and supervisory.

A hiring event to will Monday, August 1, from NOON to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates can sign up online here for Food & Beverage, and here for Rooms/Operations.