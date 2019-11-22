New High Street traffic pattern on gameday seeks to speed up travel

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A traffic headache or beginning to end them around campus?

The City of Columbus and the Central Ohio Transportation Association hopes this game day mobility test will make traffic better for people going back and forth to campus before, during and after Buckeye games.

The thought behind this game day mobility lane is that if buses, bikes, and scooters switch lanes, drivers will be able to get to where they need to go quicker.

So what’s going to happen is two hours before kickoff Saturday, from 10 a.m. until noon, the southbound curb lane on North High Street will only be used for buses, bikes, and scooters. The other southbound lane will be used for all other vehicles.

Then, starting at noon until two hours after the game ends, the southbound curb lane will be open as usual, and the northbound curb lane will then change to the buses, bikes, and scooters-only lane, hoping to get attendees home quicker and safer.

“We’re trying to eliminate the issue of a bus going in and out of traffic but just staying in one lane,” said COTA spokesperson Jeff Pullin.

That would prevent buses from temporarily blocking traffic on their way toward campus.

COTA explains why they decided to run the test during the Buckeye’s biggest home game of the year.

“The whole concept is to create innovative, efficient transportation options in a high traffic situation,” Pullin said. “So, in order to do that, you have to find the high-traffic situation. So, we’re testing it on game day between Ohio State and Penn State because we know there’s going to be a lot of vehicles on the street, and we’re testing it on North High Street because we know that’s a high traffic area.”

Businesses will not have to worry because there is no parking in these lanes on game day Saturdays.

“We can’t make High Street bigger, we can’t make it wider, we can’t take out the buildings on each side,” Pullin said.

If you don’t want to drive to campus COTA says they have you covered.

“We will have bus stops along the way,” Pullin said. “So, our buses will be able to stop and pick up people along that test as well.”

COTA said the mobility test can make public transportation a lot better for people who don’t want to drive. When they did this test before on a stretch of 3rd Street, it improved traffic time by nearly 15 minutes.

Saturday is a one-day test, and after that, everything will go back to normal.