New free store a blessing for Linden community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In a time where so many people are scraping just to get by, one Linden couple is stepping up to help.
They’re starting the ‘Community Blessing’ free store. Eliza Townsend is the the creator and organizer. She’s from Linden and too many times she seen folks in her community barely getting by. There are still so many donations the free store needs.
“Clothing items. Kids, men’s, and women’s shoes blankets and coats . It’s getting cold outside.
Townsend said finding a place to have the store was a struggle. She said she even reached out to a nearby church and they said she had to pay for the space. She felt hopeless until the owner of Come & Go Center on Oakland Park Avenue stepped up.
“Adam from the store has said you know what. You can just do it here. I felt so blessed. It was such a blessing to have someone just say okay,’ said Townsend.
The free store officially opens on Monday December 9th.
Donation drop-offs are Monday and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The store is open Monday and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For pickups call 614-940-6521