New free store a blessing for Linden community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In a time where so many people are scraping just to get by, one Linden couple is stepping up to help.

They’re starting the ‘Community Blessing’ free store.​ Eliza Townsend is the the creator and organizer. She’s from Linden and too many times she seen folks in her community barely getting by.​ There are still so many donations the free store needs.

“Clothing items. Kids, men’s, and women’s shoes blankets and coats . It’s getting cold outside.

Townsend said finding a place to have the store was a struggle. She said she even reached out to a nearby church and they said she had to pay for the space.​ She felt hopeless until the owner of Come & Go Center on Oakland Park Avenue stepped up.​

“Adam from the store has said you know what. You can just do it here. I felt so blessed. It was such a blessing to have someone just say okay,’ said Townsend. ​​

The free store officially opens on Monday December 9th.

Donation drop-offs are Monday and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The store is open Monday and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For pickups call 614-940-6521