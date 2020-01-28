New expert weighs-in on nurses’ actions tied to Husel case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- A new expert witness took questions on nurses who are tied to Dr. William Husel Tuesday.

Danielle Fisher, a Board of Nursing compliance agent and former charge nurse in an ICU, answered to both attorneys for the state and attorneys for a group of nurses. She gave an overview on her background as a nurse and how she wrote her report on these nurses and their patients.

“I’m relying on my nursing knowledge,” said Fisher.

More than two dozen nurses are awaiting an administrative hearing with the Ohio Board of Nursing for their actions, these testimonies will be used in that hearing, scheduled for next month. Those nurses face possible disciplinary action or even loss of their license.

No nurse has been criminally charged, while Husel is awaiting trial for 25 counts of murder after he allegedly prescribed potentially excessive doses of pain medication to patients in palliative care.