Breaking News
Miami University students tested for possible coronavirus, school officials say

New expert weighs-in on nurses’ actions tied to Husel case

Local News

by: Adrienne Robbins

Posted: / Updated:
Mount Carmel West hospital building pic_1547668773337.jpg.jpg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- A new expert witness took questions on nurses who are tied to Dr. William Husel Tuesday. 

Danielle Fisher, a Board of Nursing compliance agent and former charge nurse in an ICU, answered to both attorneys for the state and attorneys for a group of nurses. She gave an overview on her background as a nurse and how she wrote her report on these nurses and their patients. 

“I’m relying on my nursing knowledge,” said Fisher. 

More than two dozen nurses are awaiting an administrative hearing with the Ohio Board of Nursing for their actions, these testimonies will be used in that hearing, scheduled for next month. Those nurses face possible disciplinary action or even loss of their license. 

No nurse has been criminally charged, while Husel is awaiting trial for 25 counts of murder after he allegedly prescribed potentially excessive doses of pain medication to patients in palliative care. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools