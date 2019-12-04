New downtown restaurant focuses on burgers, boozy milkshakes

Jeff Kover is a dentist by day and restaurateur by night.

“It’s always been in my blood,” he said. “I got into the business at 16 and did everything: short order cook, catering. It paid my way through dental school.”

When he turned 50 a few years ago, he finally decided to make his dream of restaurant ownership a reality. Those efforts will culminate with Friday’s opening of Belly Burger, Kover’s new burger restaurant and bar at 26 N. High St. in downtown Columbus.

