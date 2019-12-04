Live Now
A Journey through Alzheimer’s

New downtown restaurant focuses on burgers, boozy milkshakes

Local News

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Dan Eaton

Jeff Kover is a dentist by day and restaurateur by night.

“It’s always been in my blood,” he said. “I got into the business at 16 and did everything: short order cook, catering. It paid my way through dental school.”

When he turned 50 a few years ago, he finally decided to make his dream of restaurant ownership a reality. Those efforts will culminate with Friday’s opening of Belly Burger, Kover’s new burger restaurant and bar at 26 N. High St. in downtown Columbus.

For more, including a slideshow of the inside of Belly Burger, head to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools