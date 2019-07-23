New downtown Columbus hotel set to open next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A brand new hotel is almost set to open its doors in downtown Columbus.

The grand opening for the new Canopy by Hilton on Nationwide Boulevard is next week.

Managers hope the 167-room hotel makes anyone visiting Columbus feel like they’re a local.

“The days of staying at the traditional hotel where you check-in, you have your dinner and breakfast there, are over,” said Allan Assaf, COO of Indus Hotels. “Guests today want to come in and experience everything local.”

The hotel will have a first-floor restaurant and a rooftop lounge, which is set to open mid-August.