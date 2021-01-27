New downtown café will employ, support survivors of human trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus catering company that employs survivors of human trafficking is expanding with the opening of a downtown café and bakery.

Freedom a la Cart is putting the finishing touches on the East Spring St. shop that will serve as their catering kitchen and gathering place for survivors in addition to the café they plan to open to the public in March.

“We want it to be a beautiful space, but one that’s comfortable,” said CEO of Freedom a la Cart Paula Haines. “We want everyone to feel welcome there, that it’s a place that you want to hang out, so it’s bright and airy. There’s going to be lots of plants…”

The main goal of the nonprofit is to serve and support survivors of human trafficking on their journey toward healing, but they also want to serve a great product.

“One of our main business principles is knowing that because we’re a social enterprise, and we have this wonderful mission that people might come to us the first time because they want to support that. But to build a business, they’ll come back again and again if you overdeliver a delicious experience with great food and outstanding service,” Haines elaborated.

“The proceeds from the social enterprise go into the program side to support things like trauma counseling and our mentoring service,” explained Haines. “We help women who may have come into a hiccup in their life, and they may need help with their rent or paying their utilities for a month.”

Freedom a la Cart also operates off of donations and grants. CLICK HERE to learn more about their catering, meals at home, and volunteering opportunities.