New doughnut shops coming to Easton, Grandview area

Local News

Local News

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

Dragon Donuts is adding two new shops in 2020

GROVE CITY — The couple behind Dragon Donuts in Grove City is working on two new locations – one in the Grandview area and one in the new $500 million addition at Easton Town Center.

Courtney Butcher and her husband Josh Butcher say the 900-square-foot shop on 5th Avenue near Grandview is scheduled to open by the end of January. The store at Easton, which will be 1,900 square feet, will open in mid-to-late 2020.

Dragon Donuts specializes in made-to-order cake doughnuts, topped-to-order with customer specifications with everything from traditional glazes to powdered sugar to peanut butter or bacon or breakfast cereal.

