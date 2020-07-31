New development underway in Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —Changes are underway in Linden a community that has seen its share of tough times.

Boarded homes are unsightly hotspots for crime. Homeport, a non-profit affordable housing developer, is working with several organizations, the city and neighbors to redevelop the area.

Crews have been working on what will become known as “Kenlawn Place.” The 45-unit complex is sandwiched between New Salem Baptist Church and Kenlawn Park. It will take over much of a block that’s been neglected.

The project is funded with low income housing tax credits.

The hops is to contribute to efforts to boost the quality of life for people in Linden.

Homeport is also working on building five single-family homes throughout the area.