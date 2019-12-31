New development proposed in Upper Arlington

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Central Ohio’s newest banks wants to expand to a prominent Upper Arlington corridor.

Ohio State Bank has submitted plans for a new two-story mixed-use development at the northeast corner of Lane Avenue and Northwest Boulevard. The building would house the Bexley-based bank’s second branch, as well as a space for a second tenant that is likely to be a restaurant, according to a post on the city’s website.

Upper Arlington’s Board of Zoning and Planning will review the proposed development at two meetings in January. The land is today a set of one-story commercial buildings.            

