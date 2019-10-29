New development proposed for McNaughten Rd., near site where child was struck, killed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of upset neighbors plan to voice their concerns over an apartment complex that could soon be heading to their area.

Safety, traffic, and speeders are all the top concerns on McNaughten Road, the same area where Lizzie Robertson Rutland, 11, was killed walking to the bus stop in September.

The meeting had to be moved to a different building because the commission is expecting a packed meeting, with about 200 people planning on being there.

The Far East Area Commission is allowing people to voice their concerns and questions about the apartment complex.

Sixteen communities are involved to put a stop to the plan for McNaughten Road.

The Department of Neighborhoods plans to answer their questions about the project.

People are saying its already a congested area and the new development would make things even worse.

Rutland was killed on McNaughten Road last month while walking to her school bus. Neighbors said they are worried about the safety of the other children if even more people move to the area.

People are hoping to persuade the board to halt this project until they can speak to the developers.

They plan to have that discussion Wednesday.