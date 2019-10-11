New details released on Groveport Madison teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A Groveport Madison teacher resigned following allegations she had inappropriate contact with a student.

A police report indicates the 37-year-old woman had sex with the teenager one time in Canal Winchester and twice in Obetz.

One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, had plenty to say about what allegedly happened right across from her home.

“In my opinion, she’s gotta be kind of a sick individual to even think about doing it to begin with,” she said.

An Obetz police report indicates that on the evening of July 4, as crowds gathered to watch fireworks, the two had sex somewhere around the paved driveway leading to the back of sports and entertainment complex Fortress Obetz.

Alleged text message from teacher to student she allegedly had an affair with.

“It’s wrong. I mean, you have people in there that’s supposed to be educating our kids, not taking advantage of them,” said the woman who lives near Fortress Obetz.

According to the police report, the student also said the two had sex at the Holiday Inn in Obetz and The Best Western in Canal Winchester.

Police also obtained a screengrab of a text exchange, allegedly between the student and teacher.

At one point the teacher allegedly texts, “You look so good too… Can you please kiss me soon?”

The screengrab also shows the last text that reads “But like still come see me,” followed by an emoji blowing a kiss.

The exchange raised red flags for someone at Groveport Madison and that person tipped off police.

The district wouldn’t talk about the allegations on camera but provided NBC4 with the teacher’s letter of resignation.

The woman NBC 4 spoke with is a mom to two Groveport Schools’ graduates and said she’s just glad the teacher never had her kids as students.

“As my mom used to say, ‘What’s this world coming to?’ You send your kids to school to get an education, and not that type of education. And they’re corrupted,” she said.

The school district wouldn’t appear on camera, but released a statement reading, in part:

“The staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of internal and police investigations. The staff member also was notified not to enter school district property nor to have any contact with students nor other staff members….”

NBC4 isn’t naming the teacher since she hasn’t been criminally charged.

NBC4 attempted to contact her at her home and on her cell phone but nobody answered in either instance.

She is represented by lawyer Mark Collins who said, “It’s too early in the investigation to make a comment.”