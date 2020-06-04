New details emerge in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery as suspects appear in court



(CNN) — The father and son charged with Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in Georgia had a preliminary court hearing via video Thursday.

The son, Travis McMichael, is accused of firing the shotgun in the February 23 shooting outside of Brunswick. His father Gregory McMichael sat nearby during the hearing. Gregory was seen on video in the back of a pickup truck when his son shot Arbery in the street three times.

A third man charged in the case, William Bryan, waived his right to appear in court Thursday. He recorded Arbery’s final moment.

BRUNSWICK, GA – JUNE 04: Demonstrators protest at the Glynn County courthouse during a court appearance by Gregory and Travis McMichael, two suspects in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, on June 4, 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia. Arbery was killed on February 23. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

According to a report, the McMichaels pursued Arbery after suspecting him of an area break-in. Bryan says he saw them following Arbery in their truck and got involved.

During Thursday’s preliminary hearing, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified about what Bryan said happened. The agent told the court that the three men engaged Arbery in an elaborate chase and Bryan hit the 25-year-old jogger with his truck as he repeatedly ran away to avoid them.

When they had Arbery boxed in, the video shows Travis confronted him and they briefly struggled over the gun before it went off.

Bryan told police Travis McMichael cursed and used a racial epithet after shooting Arbery.

The justice department has launched a hate crime investigation in the case.

Attorneys for all three men proclaim their innocence.