New dashcam video shows stolen semi-truck multi-county chase

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol have released dashcam video of a semi chase that led authorities through multiple counties.

The pursuit began Monday in Wyandot County and finally came to an end in Coshocton County.

Stephen Howard Wolfe was behind the wheel of the vehicle, officials said and was arrested after authorities deflated the front tires of the semi.

Wolfe is behind bars in Coshocton County while prosecutors pursue charges.

Officials said the semi was stolen from a business in Michigan over the weekend.