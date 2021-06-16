New Columbus Police zone commander hopes to connect with community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police’s zone commander for the west side, which includes the Hilltop and Westside neighborhoods, is trying to connect more with the community he’s serving.

Lt. Tim Myers said he’s planning to hold what he’s calling office hours around the area.

But he’s not relying on people coming to the precinct to meet. Instead, Myers is planning on going out to different places in the community to meet with residents.

Myers recently became the acting commander of patrol zone three. He introduced himself on social media this week showing some of his personality and sense of humor.

I'd like to take a moment to introduce myself. I'm Lt. Tim Myers and I have the privilege of leading the outstanding Columbus Police officers on the West Side as the Acting Commander for Zone 3.

I hope to use this account to pass on information of interest to West Side residents and visitors. I plan on holding "office hours" around the Zone to give folks the opportunity to chat with me about neighborhood issues in an informal setting.

He says he hopes some of those characteristics will help him connect with residents and make the community safer.

Myers’ experience on the city’s west side began in college when he was part of Community Crime Control. Then, when he became an officer, his career began on the west side.

“West Columbus was really my introduction to the city of Columbus,” he said. “It’s always going to have a special place in my heart.”

Just three days ago, a four-year-old and seven-year-old were shot while riding their bikes in Myers’ zone.

He said officers in his precinct want to find an end to the violence. According to Myers, his team of officers has removed 19 illegal guns from the streets in the past few weeks.

In a year that’s on pace to set a record high for violence in Columbus, Myers plans to meet residents in coffee shops and other spots around town.

“You have to connect with folks on their level and just be a person,” he said. “Under all this stuff, that’s what we all are.”

Myers said he doesn’t have an exact date for when the office hours will start, but will post updates to Twitter when they’re scheduled.

“I’m just going to post up at a coffee shop or gas station or somewhere for an hour or two, and if folks want to come by and chat and talk about what’s on their mind, what’s going on in their neighborhood, happy to chat,” he said about his plan for “office hours.” “I’ve got all my shots, I’m a pretty nice guy once I have a coffee in hand, so anyone’s welcome to come by and bend my ear.”