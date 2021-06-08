New Columbus police chief identifies her top assistant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Incoming Columbus police chief Elaine Bryant has identified the person she wants to serve as her assistant.

The city, through Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr., extended an offer Monday to Detroit police captain LaShanna Potts for the new position of assistant police chief. The position would pay $199,742 annually.

Elaine Bryant

A representative of the public safety department told NBC4 that it hopes to have Bryant and Potts hired by June 25.

Bryant is also coming to Columbus from Detroit, where she served her entire career, most recently as a deputy chief.

The city’s offer letter says that Potts’ position will be a limited appointment tied to Bryant’s tenure and that she must obtain state peace officer certification during her first year on the job.

A LinkedIn page for Potts says she is a precinct captain in Detroit. It also shows that she received her bachelor’s degree in law from Siena Heights University and a master’s from Walden University, with other studying at Michigan State and Wayne State universities.

The city created and posted the position of assistant chief Monday, the same day it was offered to Potts.

Bryant is replacing Thomas Quinlan, who served for about a year before being returned to his previous position of deputy chief. Mayor Andrew Ginther has said he wants an outsider to shake up the Columbus police force, especially after a turbulent period in which it was criticized for how it handled protests Downtown last summer and the shooting death of Andre’ Hill by an officer who was fired one week later.

Bryant is scheduled to make about $230,000 in her first year as chief.