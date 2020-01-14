New CEO takes over at BrewDog USA

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Jason Block has taken over the CEO role at BrewDog USA as the previous holder of that title, Allison Green, has returned to her native England.

Block’s previous experience includes six years at clothing maker and retailer Homage LLC where he was president. He left that role in 2018 and since then has co-founded Innerspace, a coworking space aimed at health professionals, with Columbus developer and entrepreneur Brett Kaufman. That venture is joining the Gravity development this year.

Block arrives at a business that has been growing – rapidly expanding its production, distribution and number of bar development in the last several years – though its executive office hasn’t had much stability. He’s the third CEO of the company’s American operation in less than a year.

