New campaign encouraging Black men to talk about mental health kicks off Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new campaign to encourage young Black men to discuss mental health is set to kick off Saturday afternoon.

Life Is Better With You Here is a collaboration between the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation and Canvaas Consulting, hoping to reach young Black men struggling with their mental health and to help start the conversation about suicide prevention.

Canvaas will hold an event Saturday at 4 p.m. at Sole Classics, 846 North High Street, in the Short North.

During the event, participants will be encouraged to record a video message of love and encouragement for Black men.

“It has been a moving experience for us at Canvaas, to work on a cause that hits so close to home,” said Dionté Johnson, co-owner and leader designer at Canvaas Consulting. “As a Black man and a coach in central Ohio, I’m very familiar with the struggles that our young Black boys face everyday when they leave the house, but now the most important thing is helping them realize that these obstacles are not new or exclusive to them. Hopefully this event empowers more people to be comfortable with sharing their story in order to build a stronger and more compassionate community.”

In a release announcing the event the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation said between 1991 and 2017, suicide attempts among Black adolescents increased by 73 percent, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.