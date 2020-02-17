New cafe in Columbus offers comfort food with a vegan twist

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new cafe in Columbus is doing comfort food with a twist.

Lifestyle Cafe has an all-vegan menu.

The Columbus eatery just opened its doors in the Olde Towne East neighborhood in January, serving comfort foods made in a way like no other.

“It’s all about flavor, flavor, flavor.” Chef Shana Dean said of her menu.

A longtime vegan herself, Dean wanted to create entrees that she herself would enjoy.

“Gluten-free and plant-based, but gives you the same body and texture,” Dean said.

The plant-based menu has options like sloppy mo’s, chik’n and gluten-free waffles, sliders, and kale salad.

The African-American owned and operated restaurant was opened after owners saw what they call a gap in food options in Columbus.

“We were just five friends who came together to solve a problem in our community,” Dawn Dickson, one of the owners, said.

While the restaurant has no meat on site, they do want meat eaters to give the cafe a try.

“Most of our customers are not vegan, they just want to try something delicious,” Dickson said.

Lifestyle Cafe is on 891 Oak Street in Columbus.

You can learn more at the restaurant’s website.