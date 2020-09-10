New Bloomington man dead after crash in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday at approximately 1:00 p.m. on State Route 309 west of mile post 25 in
Claridon Township in Marion County.

The crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Spark driven by Rick Beltz, 52, of New
Bloomington, Ohio, and a 2019 International Tractor and trailer driven by Jeffrey
Hunter, 56, of Decatur, Georgia.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Hunter was traveling eastbound on State Route 309 while Beltz was traveling westbound on State Route 309 when he drove left of the center line into the eastbound lane and struck the left rear axle of the trailer.

Beltz was pronounced dead on scene by Marion County Coroner Dr. Mark Davis. Beltz was not wearing a seat belt at the time of crash. Hunter was not injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s
Office, First Consolidated Fire Department, Marion Township Fire Department, Ohio
Department of Transportation, Kirby’s Towing, and Ed’s Towing.

This crash remains under investigation

