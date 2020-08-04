New and expecting mothers in need of resources, help during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This pandemic has changed almost everyone’s lives and now new or expectant moms are facing challenges they never foresaw.

Erica Steidel found out she was pregnant right before Ohio was put on pause.

“I’m trying not to stress about things that are out of my control,” Steidel said.

Lindsay Shy had her daughter a week before the pandemic hit and now four months later, she is still struggling to find some essentials.

“The last few times we’ve had to go to two or three different stores to find the sized diapers she needs,” Shy said. “Who would have thought?”

Luckily for Steidel, even without a physical baby shower, she knows she will get some help from family and friends.

“People have given us baby seats and things like that, even baby outfits,” she said.

But that’s not the case for everyone. A lot of parents in central Ohio don’t have that support and are searching for a helping hand. A woman posted on Facebook simply asking for some assistance from her community. She was asking on behalf of a pregnant friend who has already applied for WIC (Women, infants and children) assistance, something a lot of moms never imagined they would need until now.

“The need is greater, so a lot of our partners have closed to have reduced hours so the calls are definitely increasing,” explained Dorthy “D” Malone with Celebrate One.

Celebrate One is city program aimed at reducing the infant mortality rate and helping families raise healthy children.

Malone says it’s been tough but with the help of NBC4’s “Call 4 Drive” in May, they were able to have a drive-by shower for families in the community.

“We knew we had to do something,” she said.

Malone says she thinks they will close out 2020 with another remote shower for the community, most likely in the Linden area.

There are plenty of resources available for expecting mothers right now, including a Facebook page called Paying It Forward- Dublin, OH that connects people with others who are in need.

You can also apply for a set of 24 diapers at Clothing Diaper Connection while Welcome Warehouse connects people with resources in the community.

Here is a list of more resources:

www.clothdiaperconnection.org

https://www.columbus.gov/publichealth/programs/Women-Infants-and-Children-WIC/

https://www.columbus.gov/publichealth/programs/Safe-Sleep-for-Infants/Cribs-for-Kids-Program/

http://www.columbusdiaperbank.org/