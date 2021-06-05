New Albany’s non-profit’s garage sale fundraiser seeks to help those in need

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – When was the last time you stopped at a garage sale? What if you could take part in bargain shopping and support a local non-profit organization at the same time?

The non-profit organization Celebrating One said the pandemic took a toll on it financially, which is why this weekend, the organization’s goal is to raise more than $3.000 to use for programs focusing on adults and youth.

One of many programs it wants to focus on helping is the High School Grad program.

The program focuses on helping single parent households get caps and gowns for their children as well as other resources they may need.

“Nobody should be feeling alone,” said Celebrating One founder Jurgita Fumo. “That is what our program is. We create a safe space for people to feel accepted just the way they are. With no judgement. Our mission is to help them keep moving forward towards better emotional and mental health.”

The garage sale will continue Sunday at 4542 Crooked Cedar Drive in New Albany from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.