NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Texas-based taco chain is opening its third location in central Ohio.

Torchy’s Tacos announced Monday that its New Albany restaurant at 6042 N. Hamilton Road will open at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13. The first 100 guests will receive a T-shirt and a year of free Green Chile Queso.

Torchy’s will offer dine-in, pickup and online ordering. The menu is known for its series of “damn good” tacos, which, in addition to their queso and margaritas, are hand-crafted with fresh ingredients and made-to-order.

Founded 17 years ago in Austin, Texas, Torchy’s was originally operated out of a food trailer by CEO and founder Mike Rypka. Today, the taco chain has over 115 locations across 14 states.

Torchy’s most recently opened in Dublin and has a location at Polaris.