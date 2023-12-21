NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has approved a 408-unit apartment building project near New Albany.

Thrive Companies, a Columbus-based developer, is expanding its list of properties in the area to include New Albany. The Columbus Development Commission recently approved plans for a project to build the apartment building, dubbed Moore’s Edge. The project has also been approved by the Rocky Fork-Blacklick Accord Implementation Panel.

Once going by the name Wagenbrenner Development, Thrive Cos. has been in the Columbus area for three generations. Other properties owned by the developer include Clark Commons in Gahanna, Grandview Crossing in Grandview Heights and more.

Moore’s Edge will be built on 7745 Walton Parkway, which falls under the city of Columbus’ jurisdiction but is just a mile from central New Albany. The project marks a new phase for Thrive Cos., which has mainly focused on urban infill projects and brownfield redevelopment.

The name Moore’s Edge comes from Gordon Moore, co-founder and emeritus chairman of Intel. This gesture indicates that the developers could see this project as closely tied to the Intel project happening in New Albany. Thrive Cos. is in discussions with Intel about potentially adding a bus stop that could transport residents of Moore’s Edge to and from the chip manufacturing plants under construction.

The apartment building is expected to have a pool, gym, and community building.