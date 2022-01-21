NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — The announcement has been anticipated for weeks that Intel would bring a manufacturing plant to Central Ohio.

Besides being one of the largest deals JobsOhio has been involved in within its 10-year history, there are other statistics that are on a huge scale. The facility grounds will cover the space of 30 football fields.

Here is the breakdown of those numbers:

Football field equals 57,600 square feet

30 of those equals 1,728,000 square feet

2,700 acres

4.22 square miles

The CEO of Intel Patrick Gelsinger summarized how big of a deal it really is during an appearance Friday at the Midland Theatre in Newark.

“Every job we create typically creates 10 other jobs,” Gelsinger said.

Those jobs come from everywhere he explained. Suppliers, schools, and partners that support the business.

“It becomes a tech hub of the entire community. That’s what we’ve seen every place we’ve gone around the world. This spawns a center of technology and innovation.”

Gelsinger jokingly said that if there is a concrete truck in the state of Ohio not working on the Intel property, he wants to know about it. Construction of the facility is expected to begin by the end of this year.