NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)– Intel Corporation has confirmed it plans to build two state-of-the-art factories in Licking County to expand its semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

Thursday morning, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced that he and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would join JobsOhio “for a historic economic development announcement for the state of Ohio.” The news conference will take place at the Midland Theatre in Newark at 2 p.m.

The 3,200-acre development site falls in Licking County, which has Newark as its county seat, although the land is being annexed into New Albany, which is partly in Franklin County.

A release from the governor’s office states the project, which will be the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history, will generate more than 20,000 jobs in the state, including 3,000 direct Intel jobs earning an average of $135,000 per year (plus benefits), and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build. The project is expected to add $2.8 billion to Ohio’s annual gross state product.







Photos courtesy JobsOhio.com

“Today’s announcement is monumental news for the state of Ohio,” said DeWine in the release. “Intel’s new facilities will be transformative for our state, creating thousands of good-paying jobs in Ohio manufacturing strategically vital semiconductors, often called ‘chips.’ Advanced manufacturing, research and development, and talent are part of Ohio’s DNA, and we are proud that chips — which power the future — will be made in Ohio, by Ohioans.”

Earlier this month NBC4 confirmed a large manufacturer of electronic chips would build a factory in an annexed portion of Jersey Township, Ohio.

Both factories are expected to be finished by 2025.