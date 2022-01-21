NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)–Governor Mike DeWine called Intel coming to Central Ohio a “game-changer” for the state.

Intel announced plans to build a $20 billion semiconductor chip manufacturing operation in Licking County.

Intel’s CEO, the United States Secretary of Commerce, and Senators Brown and Portman came straight from the White House Friday morning after meeting with President Biden.

“This is gonna fundamentally change American manufacturing, Ohio manufacturing, it’s gonna mean a prosperity that we haven’t seen in a while,” said Senator Sherrod Brown.

Intel plans to build two electronic chip factories on a 2,000-acre campus on an area of Licking County recently annexed by New Albany. NBC4 learned that the site has the potential for eight factories in total.

“We’ve had a lot of wins in manufacturing in the last few years. but this is a transformative one,” Governor DeWine said.

This initial development plan makes this project the largest corporate investment in Ohio’s history. DeWine said 40 states competed for this project. He and members of Ohio’s congressional delegation said they were not going to let this one pass us by.