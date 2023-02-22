NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Several new chain businesses opened their doors in February along two parts of State Route 161, with details announced for future plans at other nearby storefronts.

Intersection of State Route 161 and U.S. 62

The newest Dunkin’ in central Ohio started slinging donuts and coffee in late January. Located at 9855 Johnstown Rd., the store is the 16th location in the greater Columbus region, according to a spokesperson.

Dunkin’ on Johnstown Road opened its doors in January. It is one of a number of new chains in and around State Route 161. (NBC4 Photo/David Rees)

A stone’s throw away — on the other side of Johnstown Road — is a soon-to-be Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which is slated to start serving its chicken sandwiches and more in the spring, according to a Facebook post by the city of New Albany. Popeyes did not respond for comment about when it would open.

Columbus has 10 other Popeyes locations.

The two storefronts neighbor a growing number of businesses at that stretch of commercial property, including the gas station and convenience store Sheetz and discount grocer Aldi. The Aldi at 9895 Johnstown Rd., one of more than a dozen in central Ohio, opened in December.

The city said in its Facebook post that workers and residents alike will continue to see “additional retail pockets as the city continues to fulfill the goals of Engage New Albany, its strategic planning process.”

Hamilton Quarter

The new Moo Moo Express Car Wash at Hamilton Quarter cleaned, rinsed and dried its first vehicles in early February with a grand opening event held Feb. 10. It is located at 5756 N. Hamilton Rd.

The chain of barnyard-themed car washes — which originated in Pickerington — has nearly 30 locations in central Ohio, with three more on the way to bringing it to 30.

Earlier in February, real estate developer CASTO released a list of four more chains taking residence at Hamilton Quarter the mixed-use development project located at the State Route 161 and Hamilton Road interchange.

The soon-to-be storefronts include new locations of DiBella’s Subs, Torchy’s Tacos, KEMBA Financial Credit Union, and Bath & Body Works.

The Bath & Body Works will see its first shoppers in the spring, according to the news release. A spokesperson for Torchy’s said the New Albany location of the Texas-originating chain will open at the end of 2023, “pending potential delays.”