NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a fatal hit-skip crash that occurred nearly one year ago.

Police believe that a road rage incident happened on April 19, 2022, when a two-car crash was reported on State Route 161 East, west of Beech Road. Police said a 2006-2011 tan Honda Civic and a gray Honda Accord were traveling at a high rate of speed through traffic. The driver of the Accord, Bronson Crampton, veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree line on the north side of State Route 161.

Crampton suffered traumatic brain injuries and died nine months later. Police still do not have any other information on the driver of the Civic, other than the color and estimated year of the vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org to email your tip.